“America’s Got Talent” contestant Joseph Allen listed some big goals in his intro on Tuesday. “I just see myself as being someone who can make a major impact in the world, and I want to see how much of a footprint I can leave on Earth before I leave,” he told the judges.

Remember that footprint part, because it figured largely in how Allen’s performance went. The kid killed it in a singing, rapping original number that playfully referenced his big chance on “AGT.”

When it was over, judge Howie Mandel went full theatrical. He climbed atop the panelists’ table. “You said you wanna leave a footprint,” he told Allen. “Well, I’m gonna give you the footprint.”

The panelist stomped on the Golden Buzzer, vaulting the charismatic Allen ahead into the live rounds.

Watch the full performance here: