Contestant Luke Islam made his goal perfectly clear on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday.

“My dream is to become a star and make it to Broadway,” he said before his performance. (See it in full below.)

The 12-year-old from nearby Garden City, New York, might have jumped a few zip codes closer to Gotham’s big stage with a poised and soulful rendition of “She Used To Be Mine” from the musical “Waitress.”

From the first note he looked ready for his moment on NBC’s performance competition.

When he was done, judge Julianne Hough dabbed at her tears and knew what to do. Luke had already told Hough that he admired her and her brother Derek’s dancing. Hough returned the praise and then some, telling Luke:

“I believe that not only are you going to become a star and get your dream to come true, but I don’t think you need to wait that much longer because ... ”

She then pushed the Golden Buzzer to vault Luke into the live rounds.

Like they say in the theater biz: Break a leg, kid.