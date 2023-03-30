ShoppingBeautyMakeupBlack-owned business

Ami Colé’s Sephora Launch Was A Full-Circle Moment For Its Founder

"We're taking up shelf space and now the next step is to thrive in those spaces,” said founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

The founder of <a href="https://www.amicole.com/" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ami Col&#xE9;" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642215b2e4b0512ca9202947" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amicole.com/" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Ami Colé</a>, Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye
The founder of Ami Colé, Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye

When inclusive beauty brand Ami Colé hit Sephora shelves at the end of 2022, it was a full circle moment for its Senegalese founder Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye, who worked as a sales floor employee for the beauty retailer over a decade ago.

“Being in Sephora honestly reminds me that anything truly is possible,” she told HuffPost over the phone. “It’s like full-circle moment. Working those crazy holiday hours at Sephora in Syracuse and now having a brand in such a renowned retailer has been so exciting. We’re taking up shelf space and now the next step is to thrive in those spaces.”

N’Diaye-Mbaye’s experience in the beauty industry began as a child in Harlem, where her mother — for whom her brand is affectionally named — owns a braiding salon called Aminata African Hair Braiding. She went on to work for L’Oréal and Glossier until she felt ready to launch her own brand dedicated to melanin-rich skin.

“I knew from a very young age that my ‘beat’ was trying to show the world how beautiful we were,” she said. “For a very long time I was trying to be an agent of change in those spaces [where I worked] and I grew tired of it. I came to realize that it was a larger system that needed to change.”

Her challenge to the larger system was Ami Colé, which launched in 2019 out of N’Diaye-Mbaye’s desire to create a world where Black women feel and look elevated, and can celebrate the richness of their stories.

Now, thanks to the runaway success of her customer-beloved brand, the change she sought to create is taking place at one of her former employers.

Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye with products from <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=642215b2e4b0512ca9202947&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbrand%2Fami-cole" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ami Col&#xE9;" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642215b2e4b0512ca9202947" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=642215b2e4b0512ca9202947&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbrand%2Fami-cole" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="7">Ami Colé</a>
Photo by Briana Balducci
Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye with products from Ami Colé

Some of Ami Colé ’s bestselling products include a mascara, lip treatment oil, skin-enhancing tint and light-catching highlighter balm. The collection of beauty essentials is also available at Thirteen Lune in addition to Sephora and the brand’s own website.

Every Ami Colé product is formulated without endocrine disruptors and harmful chemicals and packaged with materials that are either recyclable, reusable or biodegradable. This focus on “clean” ingredients was born out of N’Diaye-Mbaye’s own desire to find natural hair products that weren’t damaging to her hair and health.

“I started to understand that a lot of ingredients marketed to women of color specifically are toxic,” she said. “Imagine having to sometimes sacrifice your health and wellness just to get a makeup shade that looks right for you.”

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=642215b2e4b0512ca9202947&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbrand%2Fami-cole" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ami Col&#xE9;" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642215b2e4b0512ca9202947" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=642215b2e4b0512ca9202947&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fbrand%2Fami-cole" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="18">Ami Colé</a> products, including the <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=642215b2e4b0512ca9202947&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Flip-treatment-oil-P503741" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lip treatment oil" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642215b2e4b0512ca9202947" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=642215b2e4b0512ca9202947&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Flip-treatment-oil-P503741" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="19">lip treatment oil</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=642215b2e4b0512ca9202947&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fskin-enhancing-tinted-moisturizer-P503754" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="skin-enhancing tint" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642215b2e4b0512ca9202947" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=642215b2e4b0512ca9202947&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fskin-enhancing-tinted-moisturizer-P503754" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="20">skin-enhancing tint</a> and the <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=642215b2e4b0512ca9202947&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Flight-catching-highlighter-balm-P503763" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="light-catching highlighter balm" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642215b2e4b0512ca9202947" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=642215b2e4b0512ca9202947&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Flight-catching-highlighter-balm-P503763" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="21">light-catching highlighter balm</a>
Photo by Rikki Fernandes
Ami Colé products, including the lip treatment oil, skin-enhancing tint and the light-catching highlighter balm

One of the bestselling (and TikTok-viral) Ami Colé products is the lip treatment oil, which now comes in multiple shades, including rosy-brown, clear, subtle light pink and bright pink. N’Diaye-Mbaye described it as a “one-stop shop” lip gloss that goes on easy, lasts a long time and provides benefits for your skin.

“All of the different shades we offer work on darker skin tones,” she said, noting that people with darker skin tones often have to resort to wearing lip liner with glosses because many beauty brands don’t make shades that suit them. “I wanted to make something that you could put on in the back of a cab without having to use a mirror.”

Check out more of Ami Colé’s products below.

1
Sephora
Lip treatment oil
Available in four shades, this multitasking oil protects, gives shines and adds a subtle tint to lips without being sticky. It's packed with baobab seed oil for moisture, camellia oil for hydration and passionfruit seed oil that acts as an antioxidant.
$20 at Sephora$20 at Thirteen Lune
2
Sephora
Skin-enhancing tint
This buildable skin tint provides light-to-medium coverage and is perfect for days when you don't want to use foundation. It contains baobab seed extract, hibiscus flower extract and pumpkin seed extract for hydration, antioxidants and moisture retention. It comes in six shades.
$32 at Sephora$32 at Thirteen Lune
3
Thirteen Lune
On Point precision brow pencil
Ami Colé's brow pencil features a retractable, ultra-fine tip and built-in spoolie and comes in four shades.

"Women of color tend to have more oily skin types. I found that I was having issues finding a pencil that worked on my skin. But this one just right. It's a clean formula and it's not painful when you use it on your skin," N’Diaye-Mbaye said.
$20 at Thirteen Lune
4
Sephora
Desert Date cream blush and Lip multistick
This soft-matte cream formula makes a perfect option for blush or adding a colored tint to your lips. It comes in a convenient stick for easy application and contains desert date oil, which hydrates and softens. It's available in four shades.
$22 at Sephora
5
Sephora
Skin-enhancing concealer
Visibly blur blemishes and brighten your skin with this medium coverage concealer that comes in 12 shades. Like the tint, it contains baobab seed extract, hibiscus flower extract and pumpkin seed extract.
$24 at Sephora$24 at Thirteen Lune
6
Sephora
Light-catching highlighter balm
Get a dewy glow with little effort thanks to this lightweight balm that reflects light and creates a golden natural finish. It's made with baobab seed oil for skin hydration and nourishment.
$22 at Sephora$22 at Thirteen Lune
7
Sephora
Ultra-flex eyebrow shaping gel
Keeping thicker hair types and textures in mind, N’Diaye-Mbaye said she wanted to create a brow gel that didn't feel like glue but had a strong enough hold to lock brows in place.

This clear gel has several ingredients to keep your brows happy, including banana peel extract for hair growth, baobab seed oil for hydrating skin and hibiscus flower extract to nourish hair follicles.
$20 at Sephora$20 at Thirteen Lune
8
Sephora
Lash-amplifying mascara
For a product that will actually make a difference on even the most nonexistent lashes, this lengthening and volumizing mascara is the way to go. It also contains shea butter and jojoba oil to soften, condition and support lashes.
$19 at Sephora$19 at Thirteen Lune
9
Sephora
Skin Melt loose powder
This ultra-fine loose setting powder leaves a matte finish and is designed to make makeup last longer without looking cakey. It's talc-free and infused with hyaluronic acid to retain moisture. It comes in three shades.
$22 at Sephora$22 at Thirteen Lune
