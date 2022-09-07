“This cleanser is so gentle but strips every bit of dead skin off my face without making redness or irritation. I have the the most sensitive skin ever, and this stuff works. It’s a yellow powder that you add water to in your hands to create a soapy lather. You then put it on your face, rub it in in circles, then rinse. It smells wonderful but must be hypoallergenic because I am allergic to most scents and it doesn’t bother me. It smells wonderful!” –– Jennifer

″My face felt smoother then I would have believe believed possible, without some kind of chemical treatment. I can’t say enough great things about this product. I have had no negative effects, just super smooth and great feeling skin. It takes a very small amount of powder per use so I anticipate this bottle will last me quite some time. I hesitated at the initial cost but it will be well worth it, considering how long it will last. So happy I received this as a sample, otherwise I never would have known!” –– Tyler Thario

“It only takes a tiny bit of this powder to make up plenty cleanser. It dissolves pretty instantly and has a light foamy lather. What I was surprised by is how smooth my skin feels after using it. It exfoliates extremely well, even though there is no grittiness whatsoever after it is activated with water. I go much longer between use of face scrub since using this cleanser because it exfoliates so well. There is no irritation or dryness either, even with using tretinoin right after or an overnight peel. Pretty good stuff.” –– MyPenName

“Works great for combination-type skin. I also have a health condition and hormonal imbalance that cause excess sebum on most of my T-zone. So I’m constantly trying to keep breakouts in check (both regular and cystic) and also dealing with minimizing the look of my larger pores and blackheads. Using this gives a deep clean feel and leaves it feeling supple and more even. When I first started using it, I had a spot where a cystic blemish was healing and had some peeling skin around it. This actually helped to gently exfoliate that area and make it much more smooth. The powder is fine so it dissolves easily into a somewhat foamy lather. It smells so nice. Easily a favorite.” –– This is me