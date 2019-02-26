Amtrak Train With Nearly 200 Aboard Has Been Stranded In Oregon For Over 36 Hours

An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 people to Los Angeles has been stranded in snowy Oregon since Sunday evening after hitting a fallen tree on the tracks.

Amtrak Coast Starlight Train 11, which operates a daily service from Seattle to Los Angeles, hasn’t moved from its position outside Oakridge, roughly 150 miles south of Portland, since approximately 6:18 p.m. Sunday.

None of the 183 passengers and dozen crew members were injured, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari told CNN. Worsening conditions such as snow and more fallen trees have made it impossible for the train to continue or for rescue crews to transport those aboard via alternate transportation.

Crews working to clear the track were expected to reach Train 11 by 6 a.m. local time Tuesday, a spokesman for Union Pacific railroad company told The Associated Press. He said the train will not continue on to Los Angeles, but will return to Eugene and Portland.

The train is stocked with ample food supplies, according to Amtrak. But passengers say there is limited cellphone service and that diapers for young children are running low, local media outlets reported.

“A lot of the [older] kids have been really good but they’re having to run up and down and it’s a lot. Especially the food ― it’s not really food they’re liking,” passenger Carly Bigby told KOIN. “Moms are doing all they can right now.”

Passenger Rebekah Dodson told KGW8 she could see houses from the stalled train but that snow prevented anyone from getting on or off the train. Several passengers have had panic attacks during the standstill, Dodson told NBC.

“There’s two or three feet of snow on each side of us,” she said. “We’re stranded.”

Still, passengers say most people have remained calm as they try to pass the time during the nightmarish ordeal. One woman has been playing her ukulele for children in the cafe car, KGW8 reported. New friendships have been forged through card games and drinking, one passenger told the outlet.