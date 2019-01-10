Amy Adams Says She Was Gap Employee From Hell For Whitney Houston

Before “Sharp Objects” star Amy Adams became a famous actress, she worked at the Gap as a greeter. A very enthusiastic one.

Adams said on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Wednesday that she strictly adhered to the rules of the “Gap act” ― a sequence of steps to service the customer.

“I just did everything I was supposed to do, even if I didn’t want to,” she said.

That included the time Whitney Houston visited the store.

“And I was like, gotta ‘Gap act’ her,” Adams said. “Welcome to the Gap. Is there anything I can help you with? Let me tell you about our T-shirts that are on sale.”

You’ll have to watch the clip above (at the 2:20 mark) to hear how Houston reacted. But let’s just say that Adams’ service wasn’t a hit.