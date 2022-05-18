Josh Duggar's Cousin Tells His Wife 'There Is No Shame' In Divorce

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar Kris Connor via Getty Images

Josh Duggar’s cousin has a message for his wife just a week before the disgraced reality show star is set to be sentenced for downloading and possessing images of child sexual abuse: There is no shame in divorce.

Amy King, in an open message on Instagram Wednesday to Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, told her: “You’re faced with an impossible decision and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support.”

King wrote that she cried when she read a letter that Anna Duggar’s father wrote asking for leniency for his son-in-law.

“It’s no wonder you’re struggling to know what to do to protect your own kids … you’ve obviously never had an example there. That’s awful and I’m so sorry for that,” King wrote.

She told Anna Duggar that, whatever her beliefs might be, “I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh.” She added: ”Someday your kids will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is. You can’t protect them from the truth for forever!”

King’s message came a few days after she told People that she is angry that the Duggars are continuing to support Josh Duggar despite his conviction.

“I don’t think anyone would make the mistake of assuming I support my cousin,” she wrote. “I’m struggling to even find the words to express how angry I am.”

She continued: “I’m angry at my cousin. I am deeply disappointed in him as a person. ... But let me tell you I am furious at the family that looked the other way and still today, refuse to hold him accountable.”

King criticized her cousin last week on Twitter after hearing about the letters of support Josh Duggar is getting from family and friends.

First of all Josh is funny, charismatic, kind and all the things my aunt listed in the letter. But there’s a sinister side. A side to him that makes your skin crawl. You can’t ignore what he did years ago, and what he was caught looking at!



Are they delusional? — Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) May 13, 2022

Dear Anna, How can you call your husband loyal and faithful? Did you forget his Ashley Madison account? Danica Dillon? Did you forget he has had a huge porn addiction for years? No loving, honest, committed husband would ever disrespect their wife like that. — Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) May 14, 2022

Anyone can have good qualities building forts, help people, smile for the camera, give to the less unfortunate, and work hard. But …



WHO IS HE WHEN NO ONE IS AROUND? THAT IS WHAT MATTERS!! HIS CHARACTER IS MUD. — Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) May 14, 2022