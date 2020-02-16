Amy Klobuchar Says She's Raised 'Over $12 Million' Since New Hampshire Debate

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said she has raised $12 million in the days since the last Democratic debate in New Hampshire on Feb. 8.

During a “Face The Nation” interview on Sunday, Klobuchar announced her fundraising haul in response to a question about her ability to attract a broader base of voters than she has so far managed.

“Finally, I’ve gotten the resources I need,” Klobuchar said, adding that she plans to use the money to reach out to more diverse voters.

Klobuchar placed third in the New Hampshire primary, but her meager support among Black and Latino voters has led many to question whether her campaign can compete in more diverse states, including upcoming races in Nevada and South Carolina.

A Quinnipiac poll released Monday showed Klobuchar registering zero percent of the Black vote nationally.

Klobuchar said a recent endorsement from the Las Vegas Sun, a Nevada newspaper, and strong attendance at recent campaign events suggest she will perform well in the Nevada caucuses on Feb. 22.

Watch a clip from Klobuchar’s interview here:

NEW: @AmyKlobuchar says she's raised "over $12 million" in over a week since the New Hampshire debate. The senator finished in third-place in the state's Democratic primary. https://t.co/whFcRC80oz pic.twitter.com/igJg7VobE9 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 16, 2020