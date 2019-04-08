Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Monday announced she’s raised over $5.2 million toward her 2020 presidential campaign since formally announcing her bid in February.

Combined with over $3 million she transferred from her Senate account, Klobuchar started April with $7 million in cash on hand. Her campaign said it averaged $40 contributions online and that 85% of all donors gave less than $100.

The Minnesota Democrat trails behind some of the other 2020 contenders for the Democratic nomination who have released their first-quarter fundraising numbers. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) leads the pack with $18 million reportedly raised, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) with $12 million, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas with $9.4 million, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg with $7 million.

Klobuchar raised about as much as Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who launched his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination 10 days earlier. The New Jersey senator reported raising $5 million on Sunday.

It isn’t clear how much of Klobuchar’s fundraising haul includes funds meant for the general election, rather than money that can only be spent in the primary. Some of her fundraising invitations to supporters, for example, have included appeals with a legal maximum limit one would see in the general election.

NEW: Amy Klobuchar announces she raised $5.2 million in Q1



BUT her fundraising invitations show that she is raising GENERAL ELECTION funds — which she can't spend in primary.



Her campaign hasn't said how much is general election $$$. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 8, 2019

Klobuchar’s campaign said her haul reinforced that her campaign would be a “homegrown one,” touting that she has met thousands of voters across 10 states to share “her plans to create an optimistic economic agenda that will move America forward.”

The presidential contender recently unveiled her first big policy proposal of the campaign: a $1 trillion investment that would overhaul the nation’s aging infrastructure.