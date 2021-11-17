In a welcome dispatch from the good-news department, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) announced Wednesday that her six-month post-cancer exam results have come back clear.

“Good news to share: I got my results back from my first 6-month post-cancer exam & everything was clear,” Klobuchar tweeted. “I’m so grateful to be healthy and thankful for my family, friends, and the incredible doctors and nurses who have helped me.”

Advertisement

“And don’t forget ― schedule that mammogram today!” she added.

Good news to share: I got my results back from my first 6-month post-cancer exam & everything was clear. I'm so grateful to be healthy and thankful for my family, friends, and the incredible doctors and nurses who have helped me.



And don't forget-- schedule that mammogram today! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 17, 2021

The 61-year-old Minnesota Democrat revealed in September that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in the year and had undergone treatment.

A biopsy prompted by an atypical mammogram in February showed Klobuchar had stage 1A breast cancer, for which she had a lumpectomy and a course of radiation treatment.

The senator and former presidential candidate has pushed for increased federal funding for breast cancer awareness, including efforts to educate young and high-risk women about breast cancer under the Young Women’s Breast Health Education and Awareness Requires Learning Young (EARLY) Act.

Advertisement