Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) dinged President Donald Trump during Wednesday’s Democratic debate as she called out the higher standard that women are held to.

“If you think a woman can’t beat Donald Trump, (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi does it every single day,” said the Democratic presidential candidate, eliciting cheers from the audience.

Klobuchar’s dig at Trump came after she was asked her to clarify a previous claim that rival Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg (the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana) would not, with his political experience, be on the debate stage if he were a woman.

“First of all, I’ve made very clear I think that Pete is qualified to be up on this stage, and I am honored to be standing next to him. But, what I said was true. Women are held to a higher standard,” Klobuchar responded.

“Otherwise, we could play a game called name your favorite woman president, which we can’t do because it has all been men and including all vice presidents being men and I think any working woman out there, any woman who is at home, knows exactly what I mean,” she added. “We have to work harder, and that’s a fact.”

Twitter users described the Trump-Pelosi line as “damn good” and “excellent.”

#Klobuchar is running as “I’m the woman in the middle” & great line in #Pelosi beating #Trump everyday! Then #Biden says “I’m the unifier who can run the world.” Thinking Klobuchar won that round. — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) November 21, 2019

Is time for a woman president? Yes. Yes. The three best candidates on this stage are women. (So's the worst one, by the way.) — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 21, 2019

