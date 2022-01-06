Sen. Amy Klobuchar Recalls ‘Dramatic’ Way GOP Senators Reacted To Biden’s Jan. 6 Plea

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Wednesday recalled the “dramatic moment” Democratic and GOP senators came together to applaud incoming President Joe Biden’s televised call for then-President Donald Trump to “demand an end to this siege” during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Klobuchar, talking with “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot, remembered lawmakers from both parties being taken to a secure room as Trump supporters stormed the building in a bid to stop then-Vice President Mike Pence from certifying the 2020 election result.

Colbert asked if Democrats were “thrown in there together” with Republicans such as Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas), Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) — who had promoted Trump’s election lies.

“Everyone was in the same room. We got TVs on so you could see what was happening,” Klobuchar said.

“You can see the attack continuing, standing next to the people who invited it?” asked a stunned Colbert.

“That’s correct,” she replied.

“I remember there was one dramatic moment,” the senator continued. “Remember how the former president would not even address … it took hours and hours .. but incoming president Biden, he did. And there was a moment where everyone watched him speak and everyone applauded and that was a big deal.”

“Both sides of the aisle applauded?” Asked Colbert.

“They did,” confirmed Klobuchar.

Biden, in his address, called on Trump to go on national TV and “demand an end to this siege.” Trump, however, just tweeted a video for his supporters in which he said they were “very special” and asked them to “go home in peace.”

