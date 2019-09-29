Amy Klobuchar Reveals She Once Killed A Duck While Playing Golf

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has some killer golf skills. Literally.

During a United Food and Commercial Workers forum in Madison Heights, Michigan, on Sunday, the 2020 presidential candidate revealed that she once struck a duck when her shot on the green went awry.

“I have played mini golf a lot with my family, but I misfired on the first try and the ball hit a duck in the head, and it appeared to perish,” she said. “So I don’t think it is a good idea for the bird population of America if I would play golf.”

After her talk, Klobuchar assured voters on Twitter that if elected, she wouldn’t spend her days on the links like President Donald Trump, who has spent more than 200 days at his Trump-branded golf resorts since taking office, according to a New York Times tally.

“This is good news for the American people and ducks,” she added.

If elected President, I promise I won’t spend 200+ days at a golf resort. (This is good news for the American people and ducks.) https://t.co/OaRgrd3Z1d — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 29, 2019

Earlier this month, UFCW announced its Michigan event in addition to a second forum to be held on Oct. 13 in Des Moines, Iowa. Other candidates confirmed to speak are South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.