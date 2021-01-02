Amy Klobuchar To Ted Cruz And Other GOP Senators Blocking Biden Certification: 'Please Get A Grip'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) reacted incredulously to the Saturday announcement by several of her GOP Senate colleagues — including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas — to demand an emergency audit of the Nov. 3 election results, calling the action a deeply embarrassing “publicity stunt.”

“With all due respect to my Republican colleagues in the Senate who are doing this: Can you please get a grip?” Klobuchar tweeted before pointing out that come Jan. 20, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would enter the White House.

With all due respect to my Republican colleagues in the Senate who are doing this: can you please get a grip? Election officials across the country, including Republican Governors, have certified these results. This is embarrassing. https://t.co/J4GY3TbIZX — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 2, 2021

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be inaugurated on January 20th and no publicity stunt will change that. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 2, 2021

Klobuchar ran against Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, painting herself as a moderate Midwesterner before dropping out of the race in March. She has been a vocal proponent of Biden and Harris ever since.

On Wednesday, she condemned Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Miss.), who was the first senator to say he would object to Congress’ otherwise routine Jan. 6 certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory. Klobuchar slammed Hawley’s move as a “coup attempt” to curry favor with Republican voters for a potential 2024 presidential bid.

This is how you run for President on the Republican side in 2024. You join a coup attempt.



Democracy will prevail. As lead Dem on Rules Com. I will guarantee it. There’s a bipartisan group of electeds who will put our country first. See you on the 6th! https://t.co/jDkGVi4vDw — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 30, 2020

President Donald Trump has failed in all of his efforts to overturn the election results; there has been no evidence of any major election fraud, and the Electoral College confirmed Biden as the winner on Dec. 14.

But the handful of GOP senators on Saturday nevertheless argued that “Congress should immediately appoint an Electoral Commission, with full investigatory and fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states,” according to a joint statement issued by Cruz and 10 other Senate Republicans.

“A fair and credible audit conducted expeditiously and completed well before January 20 would dramatically improve Americans’ faith in our electoral process and would significantly enhance the legitimacy of whoever becomes our next President,” the statement said. “We owe that to the People.”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!