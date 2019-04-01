Connecticut Woman Says Joe Biden Touched Her Inappropriately At 2009 Fundraiser

“I froze. ‘Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?’” she wrote, adding that the alleged interaction left her feeling “uneasy, gross, and confused.”

Lappos mentioned the alleged interaction on Sunday while commenting on a post that referenced Flores’ allegation in the Facebook group Connecticut Women in Politics.

“Biden did something similar to me at a fundraiser in Greenwich when I was a Congressional Aide,” she wrote. “I can speak from experience when I say it’s an incredibly uncomfortable situation and not at all acceptable. We need to hold our men to the same standards we hold all men.”