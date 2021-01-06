Amy Poehler Is Choosing Chaos For This Year's Pandemic Golden Globes

Amy Poehler has just a few questions leading up to the first coronavirus-era Golden Globes.

The comedian is once again joining forces with fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Tina Fey to host the awards show for the fourth time on Feb. 28. The 78th annual ceremony was initially pushed back by nearly two months as the global pandemic continued to upend the entertainment industry and shatter the traditional eligibility windows.

While other awards shows are postponing events until further into 2021, the Golden Globes is seemingly staying put ― for better or worse.

During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” earlier this week, Poehler teased that she and Fey aren’t exactly clear on what the ceremony will look like.

“We just have a few final questions,” she said. “When, how, why, where and what? Just those, that’s all we need to find out. But we’re going to figure it out.”

Meyers responded to Poehler, “I think It will be a tonic for all of us to see the two of you in whatever arena it ends up being. I’m looking forward to it.”

In January, then-NBC Entertainment Chair Paul Telegdy announced that the duo would return as hosts for the Globes.

“NBC has long been home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler,” Telegdy said at the time. “And we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again.”

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious. We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage,” said Lorenzo Soria, who made the statement as president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association before his death in August.

Five-time host Ricky Gervais oversaw last year’s ceremony, which he promised would be his last — presumably to the relief of many stars he gleefully roasted onstage, including James Corden and Felicity Huffman.

Poehler and Fey have taken a less controversial and decidedly more playful approach to hosting duties over the years while still holding Hollywood’s feet to the fire. But now the question is, will they ever top that all-time great James Cameron joke?

Watch a compilation of their opening monologues below.

