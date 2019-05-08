Amy Poehler And Jimmy Fallon Gamely Play 'Shouting Charades'

Amy Poehler touted her game of “shouting charades” with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday as a “Tonight Show” first.

“I think that’s exciting,” the “Wine Country” director and star said.

Poehler and Fallon, both “Saturday Night Live” alums, placed their arms in rigid sleeves to keep them from gesturing. They had to describe movements verbally instead of acting out the clues as they would in a game of regular charades.

They shouted at times, as the title of the game would demand, but Poehler won hearts with a roar to describe a certain Disney franchise.