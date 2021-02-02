Amy Poehler's Bad-Ass Feminist Mom Inspires Her Daughter In 'Moxie' Trailer

Amy Poehler tells her screen daughter Vivian (Hadley Robinson) that all she cared about as a teen was “smashing the patriarchy and burning it all down” in the opening moments of a new trailer for the movie “Moxie.” (Watch the preview below.)

In the next few minutes of the trailer, which dropped Tuesday, an inspired Vivian exposes sexism at her high school by publishing an anonymous zine.

There’s plenty of work to be done there. Boys issue rankings such as “most bangable” and a smug jock (Patrick Schwarzenegger) appears to be harassing a new student (Alycia Pascual-Pena), who in turn doesn’t shrink from adversity. “I’m gonna keep my head up ― high,” she says.

The revolution is on.

“Moxie,” which comes out March 3 on Netflix, is Poehler’s second directorial effort after “Wine Country” and was adapted from a novel by Jennifer Mathieu.