Amy Poehler's 'Weekend Update' Return Didn't Skip Over Her Other Famous NBC Role

Anchor Colin Jost first introduced Plaza, who hosted Saturday and played April Ludgate on the hit NBC show, during Saturday’s segment. Plaza, in character, told Jost that young people could “get a job as a garbage man or something” in order to get involved with local government.

Advertisement

“...Because when you work for the local government, doing the bare minimum is doing your part,” Plaza said.

Plaza later introduced Jost to her “old boss” Amy Poehler, who plays Leslie Knope on “Parks & Recreation” and questioned whether anyone knew there were “cameras at ‘SNL.’”

She later brought up Seth Meyers, who she anchored “Weekend Update” in the late ’00s

“He made it look really easy,” she said.

She later got permission from Jost to “try and tell a joke” in his chair in a nod to her time on the segment.

You can watch Plaza and Poehler’s appearance on “Weekend Update” below.