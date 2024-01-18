Amy Robach Says 'Living My Truth' Has Come At 'A Price' In TikTok Debut

After spending much of the past year at the epicenter of a media frenzy over her private life, Amy Robach is hoping to “take back my narrative” by joining TikTok.
The former “GMA3: What You Need To Know” co-host uploaded her first TikTok video Tuesday. In it, she offered a brief reintroduction to her followers, pledging to show them “what the real me and who the real me is” moving forward.
“There may be some of you who know who I am from my former career in television,” Robach said. “There might be others of you who know me from, unfortunately, the tabloids, and I’m pretty sure most of you don’t know who I am, so I’ll give you the rundown.”
She went on to note: “I have chosen love in my life, and I’m very excited about that path. I’m living my truth. There has been a price to pay, but I’m excited about the future.”
By late Thursday, Robach’s TikTok account had more than 34,000 followers.
In 2020, the Michigan-born journalist started co-hosting ABC’s “GMA3: What You Need To Know,” a spinoff of “Good Morning America,” with T.J. Holmes. Over time, the pair’s relationship went from professional to romantic, and in late 2022, they were taken off the show after the Daily Mail published photos of them enjoying a private getaway in upstate New York.
Both Holmes and Robach were married to other people when their romance was made public. They were formally fired by ABC in January of last year.
The launch of Robach’s TikTok account, however, comes as she and Holmes have taken steps to put the backlash to their relationship behind them by embarking on new professional endeavors.
Last month, the couple launched a podcast, “Amy and T.J.,” where they intend to “explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture and everything in between.” Early episodes of the podcast have included some candid revelations about their private lives, too.
Robach included a shout-out to her podcast in her debut TikTok clip, calling it “a whole new adventure that I’m figuring out as I go along with my partner.”
“I’m excited to talk about who I am, how I live and what I stand for,” she said, “and hopefully take back my narrative if it’s something that you all think you know.”