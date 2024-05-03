Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes React To Former Colleague Rob Marciano's ABC News Firing

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are speaking out in defense of their former ABC News colleague Rob Marciano following his headline-making dismissal from the network.
Marciano, who worked as a senior meteorologist at ABC News for 10 years, was reportedly fired this week after getting into a “heated screaming match” with one of the producers of “Good Morning America.” According to The Daily Beast, the alleged outburst “wasn’t the first time that Marciano had crossed the line on the set,” and he was reported to network leadership.
On Friday’s episode of their “Amy and T.J. Podcast,” Holmes and Robach urged listeners to empathize with Marciano.
“It’s a tough situation. Yes, we have walked down that road and it’s not an easy one,” Robach said. “And I think he might still be going through a divorce. So we know what it’s like to have your entire life upended, career and personal life.”
After noting that he didn’t “know all the details” regarding Marciano’s exit from ABC News, Holmes said, “Whatever it is, we hate to see somebody who’s been a friend and a colleague for a long time end up in this place, this position, to be talked about the way he’s being talked about, to some degree.”
“We do know what it’s like to have those headlines, to be the subject of clickbait,” Robach added. “And that’s a tough position for anyone to be going through, especially someone who is a father of two. I know how much he loves his kids. He talks about them all the time. So it’s just tough to see those headlines, almost for the sake of his family, his kids, him, all of that. So our heart goes out to him.”
For the record, Marciano and his wife split in 2021 after 11 years of marriage. The former couple share a daughter, Madelynn, and a son, Mason.
Robach began working for ABC News in 2012, with Holmes joining the network two years later. The pair became co-hosts of ABC’s “GMA3: What You Need To Know,” a spinoff of “Good Morning America,” in 2020.
They were formally fired from the network last year, shortly after it was publicly revealed that their relationship had gone from professional to romantic. At the time, they were both married to other people.
Since then, Holmes and Robach have taken steps to rebuild their respective public images. In the late fall they launched “Amy and T.J.,” which is dedicated to “meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture and everything in between.”
Listen to Holmes and Robach discuss Marciano at the 21:37 mark below: