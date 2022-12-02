'GMA3' Hosts Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Joke On Air After News Of Alleged Affair Breaks

Friday could not apparently not come soon enough for “GMA3” co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

Especially after news broke earlier this week that the two TV journalists have been engaged in a secret relationship for months, despite being married to others.

On Friday’s show, the two seemed to reference the hullabaloo that started on Wednesday after the Daily Mail published photos of the couple having drinks, getting out of an Uber and staying at a cottage in upstate New York.

"GMA3" hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes prepare to run the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6 in New York City. Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

“Hey there, everybody. Good afternoon. Welcome to ’GMA3: What You Need to Know’ on this Friday,” Holmes greeted the audience. “You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday.”

“Is it?” Robach countered.

“It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going, and going, and going,” Holmes said. “Just enjoying it ... Take it all in.”

“Speak for yourself,” Robach responded, laughing.

You can see the exchange here, courtesy of TMZ.

The two reportedly planned to go public after Robach’s divorce to actor Andrew Shue was finalized in a few weeks, but the Daily Mail spilled the beans by publishing photos of the couple having drinks together, getting out of an Uber together and staying at a cottage in upstate New York.

People is reporting that the affair was “widely known” among the couple’s co-workers, to the point that “they were told to ‘knock off’ their flirty behavior a while ago,” according to one source.

But another inside source told the magazine that Robach and Holmes only started dating after their respective marriages ended.

“They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the source said about the couple. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”