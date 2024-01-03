Amy Robach Says She 'Couldn't Help' How Much She Liked T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach says that she fell “into like” with fellow TV journalist T.J. Holmes and there was nothing she could do about it.
During an episode Tuesday of their iHeartMedia podcast, “Amy and T.J.,” the couple and former co-hosts of “GMA3: What You Need to Know” reflected on their relationship and their eventful past year.
The two became the subjects of a media frenzy when news of their romantic relationship became public in November 2022, and now they’re dishing on how their romance came to be.
Speaking about things that she’s learned in 2023, Robach said: “It’s better to fall into like and then walk into love.”
“I chose love after falling into like,” she said about her feelings for Holmes. “I couldn’t help how much I liked you. I just always liked being around you.”
Holmes and Robach were married to other people when the Daily Mail sparked a media frenzy on Nov. 30, 2022, by publishing photos of them having drinks together and staying at a cottage in upstate New York.
A spokesperson for ABC announced in January 2023 that the two would be leaving the network after they were taken off the air the month before. The two had also appeared frequently on “Good Morning America.”
They both have insisted in earlier episodes of their podcast that they were in the middle of divorcing their spouses when they were photographed out and about together.
Robach reportedly separated from actor Andrew Shue in August 2022, and their divorce was finalized last March. Holmes filed for divorce from attorney Marilee Fiebig in December 2022 and reached a divorce settlement in October.
Elsewhere in Tuesday’s episode of “Amy and T.J.,” the TV journalists shared a slew of lessons from 2023, with many of their revelations hinting at their past relationships and their very public romance scandal.
“You don’t really know someone until you divorce them,” Robach said at one point in the episode.
“In 2023, I learned that tabloid stories aren’t reported, they’re planted,” Holmes said at another point.
On Sunday, Robach and Holmes shared a video montage recapping their past year together in a joint Instagram post on New Year’s Eve.
“What you’ll see here is us. The real us. The silly us. The happy us,” the caption of the post said. “But also, two people who found a way to dance during the storm.”