ABC News Benches 'GMA3' Hosts Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes After Relationship Revelation

ABC News has taken “GMA3” hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes off the air while the network figures out how to handle the recent revelation that they’re in a relationship.

ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the move on ABC’s Monday morning editorial call, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Godwin reportedly said. “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee-jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of is — the people here at ABC.”

Godwin said Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will anchor the third hour of “Good Morning America” for the time being. She said she won’t address Robach and Holmes’ relationship until there is definite news about their situation.

Both Holmes and Robach started hosting “GMA3” in 2020, while they were each married to other people.

The news that they were involved with each other broke last week when the Daily Mail published photos of the couple having drinks and staying at a cottage in upstate New York.

One source told People magazine that the couple only started dating in August after their respective marriages ended around the same time. Another source told People that the affair was “widely known” among Holmes and Robach’s co-workers. The two were even told to “knock off” the flirting a while back, this source said.

The couple addressed the relationship revelations obliquely on Friday. “It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going, and going, and going,” Holmes said jokingly. “Just enjoying it ... Take it all in.”