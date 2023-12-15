The Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Mess Just Got Messier — And We Need A Reality Show

Jonathan Majors has finally had his day in court. A deluge of trial evidence was signed off for release Wednesday, including an audio recording of Majors reprimanding his ex-partner Grace Jabbari and telling her to be more like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama. Meanwhile, I’m still confused as to what Meagan Good is doing by his side. The Cut has a full play-by-play on everything we know about the trial so far, so read up.

BookTok, the literature community on TikTok, is buzzing with its very own Watergate-level scandal. Long story short, white female science-fantasy author Cait Corrain was accused of leaving fake Goodreads reviews on upcoming titles from multiple other authors, mostly people of color — tanking their ratings before publication. Under different accounts, Corrain participated in what is known as review-bombing, allegedly motivated by jealousy and racism. Corrain released a statement confirming the accusations, attributing her behavior to medication she recently started taking to treat depression, alcoholism and substance abuse. Find out full details on the fallout from NBC

When Megan Thee Stallion said, “Talk about something y’all like / stop talkin’ ’bout me / since y’all hate a bitch so much,” she meant it. After she released her first independent single, “Cobra,” which alluded to her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine allegedly cheating on her, Fontaine went on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast to share his unsolicited opinion. Tired of gossip blogs and sensationalist hip-hop sites spinning a false narrative, Megan got on Instagram Live to set the record straight on yellow journalism. We LOVE a media-literate health administration graduate. Watch the video here.