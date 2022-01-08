Amy Schneider Becomes First Woman To Break $1 Million On 'Jeopardy'

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider made history — again — by becoming the first woman to surpass $1 million in winnings on the show.

On Friday, Schneider marked her 28th consecutive win, adding up to a total of $1,019,600 in winnings so far, reported Variety.

Only three other people have passed the $1 million milestone in regular-season play in the game show’s history: Matt Amodio, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer.

In November, Amy Schneider became the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the show’s “Tournament of Champions,” made up of the previous years’ top players.

“Seeing trans people anywhere in society that you haven’t seen them before is so valuable for the kids right now that are seeing it,” Schneider, an engineering manager who lives in Oakland, California, told San Francisco’s local ABC news station, KGO-TV, last year.