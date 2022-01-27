Read Amy Schneider's Sweet 'Thank You' To Her Girlfriend After 'Jeopardy' Streak Ends

“And of course, most of all, I want to thank Genevieve. When we started dating, she knew I would be on Jeopardy, but she really didn’t know what that meant. She’d never watched the show, so even once I started winning, she didn’t really understand how big this was all going to get,” Schneider wrote.

She noted that her partner “had to put up with a lot” during her 40-game winning streak on the game show, including spending time apart while shooting the show in Los Angeles and dealing with unwanted media attention.