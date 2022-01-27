Read Amy Schneider's Sweet 'Thank You' To Her Girlfriend After 'Jeopardy' Streak Ends

Amy Schneider wrote a long list of thanks after her historic “Jeopardy!” streak came to a close Wednesday, including a heartfelt message to her girlfriend, Genevieve Davis.
“And of course, most of all, I want to thank Genevieve. When we started dating, she knew I would be on Jeopardy, but she really didn’t know what that meant. She’d never watched the show, so even once I started winning, she didn’t really understand how big this was all going to get,” Schneider wrote.
She noted that her partner “had to put up with a lot” during her 40-game winning streak on the game show, including spending time apart while shooting the show in Los Angeles and dealing with unwanted media attention.
“But through all that, she’s never hesitated in supporting me as I chase my dream,” Schneider continued. “I would never have made it through taping without knowing that I’d fly back home to see her afterward, and that, while she hoped I won, she would feel the same about me whether I won 0 games or 100.”
The couple live in Oakland, California, and share a cat, Meep, who also got a special shoutout Wednesday: “I want to thank Meep, for being so cute and fuzzy; she was definitely glad I lost because she hated that I kept disappearing for a few days.”
Others on the list included Schneider’s mom, her friends, fans and the “Jeopardy!” crew. She also congratulated Rhone Talsma, the Chicago librarian who won Wednesday’s episode.
Schneider, an engineering manager, made history earlier this month as the first woman to surpass $1 million in winnings on the show. She collected a total of $1,382,800 in winnings.
Schneider will return to the show in the fall for its Tournament of Champions. She was the first openly trans person to qualify for the tournament.
“Seeing trans people anywhere in society that you haven’t seen them before is so valuable for the kids right now that are seeing it,” Schneider told San Francisco’s KGO-TV last year. “I’m so grateful that I am giving some nerdy little trans kid somewhere the realization that this is something that they could do, too.”