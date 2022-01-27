Amy Schneider Ends Historic 'Jeopardy' Streak With 2nd-Most Consecutive Wins

Amy Schneider’s barrier-breaking series of wins on “Jeopardy!” has ended with her leaving with the second-longest winning streak ever on the quiz show.

Schneider lost her 41st game Wednesday, making her 40-game winning streak the runner-up to Ken Jennings’ record of 74 consecutive wins, reported Variety.

“This Jeopardy! run is most likely what I will be remembered for, and if so, I’d be quite content to have that as my legacy,” Schneider told People magazine.

First, congratulations to Rhone! I talked about how this was the most fun group of contestants I played with, and Rhone was a big reason for that. I had multiple fun conversations with him, both before and after our game. — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 27, 2022

So, given that someone had to beat me eventually, I'm really glad it was him! I know you're sad to see me go, but I truly hope nobody takes any of that out on him, he's a deserving champion, and played a great game — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 27, 2022

Schneider, an engineering manager who lives in Oakland, California, collected $1,382,800 in winnings. Earlier this month, she made history as the first woman to break $1 million on the game show.

This fall, she will return for the show’s Tournament of Champions. Schneider was the first out trans person to qualify for the tournament, which is made up of previous years’ top players.

“Seeing trans people anywhere in society that you haven’t seen them before is so valuable for the kids right now that are seeing it,” Schneider told San Francisco’s local ABC news station, KGO-TV, last year. “I’m so grateful that I am giving some nerdy little trans kid somewhere the realization that this is something that they could do, too.”