Amy Schumer Reads Message On Her 40th Birthday Cake -- And It's A Hoot

Amy Schumer, who turns 40 on Tuesday, celebrated a day early by blowing out the candles on a birthday cake bearing a cheeky message.

The comedian posted video of husband, chef Chris Fischer, presenting the cake as the “Trainwreck” star held their 2-year-old son Gene in her lap.

“I’m leaving you,” the note on the frosting says. “This was the only way I could think to do it.”

That cake better be delicious.

The clip ends with a serious look from Schumer as she eyes the dessert, and it’s perfect.

Schumer said turning 38th was the “best birthday ever!” But for laughs, it looks like 40 ranks up there.