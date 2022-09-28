Amy Schumer Jokes About Adam Levine And How ‘Weird’ It Is To Sleep With One’s Spouse

Amy Schumer has an... interesting defense of Adam Levine.

During an appearance on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Schumer mocked the Maroon 5 singer when host Kimmel asked her what she’s been up to.

“What have I been up to? I’ve been mostly just kickin’ it with Adam Levine,” joked the comedian, in a cheeky reference to the recent cheating allegations against Levine — who is married to Behati Prinsloo.

“Oh, have you? And your husband, I assume, is OK with that?” Kimmel responded.

“He totally respects my choices,” joked Schumer, referring to Chris Fischer, her husband of four years with whom she shares 3-year-old son Gene.

Earlier this month, Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged she had an affair with Levine, prompting other women to come forward and share screenshots of flirty messages they purportedly received from the father of two, who has a third child on the way.

Although Schumer took a jab at the scandal surrounding Levine, it seems the “Trainwreck” star may understand where the impulse to stray comes from.

While talking to Kimmel, Schumer quipped about how awkward it is to sleep with one’s spouse.

“Let’s just be real, it’s weird to have sex with your spouse. Because, like, that’s your family,” Schumer joked. “Holidays together, you know? He’s my emergency contact. It’s disgusting.”