Amy Schumer Sets The Record Straight On That Alec Baldwin Oscars Joke

Amy Schumer is separating fact from fiction.

The “I Feel Pretty” comedian dismissed claims via Instagram on Tuesday that she was going to tell a certain Alec Baldwin joke while hosting the Academy Awards last month. She also shot down a rumor that she was moving to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s swanky Montecito neighborhood in California.

“This is not true,” Schumer wrote alongside a screenshot of an article making the claim.

“I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar’s,” she added. “But I am saying anything I want at my live shows. Hope you come out. Link in bio for tickets to my shows. I’m touring august through the holidays!”

While performing at the Mirage in Las Vegas in April, Schumer reportedly spoke about the Oscars, discussing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and a joke she said she “wasn’t allowed” to say about Baldwin.

“I don’t even know what to say about the Oscars, like I really don’t know what to say. I have no jokes about it,” the comedian said during her set, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “All I can say is that I don’t know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did you read that in your news feed?”

“And it was just a fucking bummer,” she said. “All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

“‘Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie. More like don’t look down ... the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” she reportedly cracked, alluding to the incident in which Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on the set of his movie “Rust” in October.

“I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [clock] someone,” Schumer added.

Amy Schumer walks the red carpet prior to co-hosting the 94th annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood. Mike Coppola via Getty Images

The comedian had made her feelings known about the slap in the days that followed and said she felt “triggered and traumatized.”

“I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro,” Schumer wrote in an Instagram post after the show. “Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing.”