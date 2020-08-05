Amy Schumer Obviously Kept It Oh-So-Real When Talking About Her Post-Baby Sex Life

In a surprise to no one, Amy Schumer was very candid about her sex life post-baby in a new podcast interview, telling listeners that she and her husband make plans to have sex “once a week” or otherwise they feel “like roommates.”
The 39-year-old appeared on the What to Expect podcast this week and talked about life as a mom to 15-month-old Gene, her son with chef Chris Fischer. First, she shared that she didn’t think she’d have children until she met Fischer and that the pair laugh at themselves often during their parenting trials and tribulations.
Later in the episode, host Heidi Murkoff asked how Schumer’s sex life has been since her son was born in May of last year.
“They say you can’t have sex for like six weeks, you know? I was hoping it was going to be longer than that because they just like sliced my FUPA open,” quipped the “Expecting Amy” star.
“I’m not like dying to, you know, get pounded from behind, thank you very much. So I was very down to wait the six weeks and then, and then it was nice.“
Schumer explained that she and Fischer have since made a plan to have sex once a week to avoid feeling like roommates and making it “weird.”