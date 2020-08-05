ENTERTAINMENT

Amy Schumer Obviously Kept It Oh-So-Real When Talking About Her Post-Baby Sex Life

The comedian told the What to Expect podcast about scheduling sex with her husband, Chris Fischer, so they don't end up just as "roommates."

In a surprise to no one, Amy Schumer was very candid about her sex life post-baby in a new podcast interview, telling listeners that she and her husband make plans to have sex “once a week” or otherwise they feel “like roommates.”

The 39-year-old appeared on the What to Expect podcast this week and talked about life as a mom to 15-month-old Gene, her son with chef Chris Fischer. First, she shared that she didn’t think she’d have children until she met Fischer and that the pair laugh at themselves often during their parenting trials and tribulations. 

Later in the episode, host Heidi Murkoff asked how Schumer’s sex life has been since her son was born in May of last year.

“They say you can’t have sex for like six weeks, you know? I was hoping it was going to be longer than that because they just like sliced my FUPA open,” quipped the “Expecting Amy” star.

“I’m not like dying to, you know, get pounded from behind, thank you very much. So I was very down to wait the six weeks and then, and then it was nice.“

Schumer explained that she and Fischer have since made a plan to have sex once a week to avoid feeling like roommates and making it “weird.”

“We’re really good about having sex once a week. We just keep it going because you have to. Otherwise, you’re just like roommates and then it’s weird that you’re having sex,” she said.

“We make a plan. We go like, ‘Let’s have sex tomorrow or Tuesday. That’ll be a good day,’” she continued. “And then we do it and we go, ‘That’s great. We should do that more,’ but we still just do it once a week.”

Murkoff replied that once a week is “plenty,” to which Schumer said, “That’s a ton!”

The funny woman has never shied away from talking about the unglamorous sides of motherhood. In an Instagram post just a few weeks after Gene was born, she sported a breast pump and asked fans, “Guys what are we doing tonight?” alongside the hashtags #schumerpump and #ootd (“outfit of the day”). 

Also in 2019, on Mother’s Day, she posted a snapshot of herself sitting on the toilet dressed in a hospital gown and hooked up to IVs with the caption: “Milf alert 1 o’clock.”

Oh, Amy. Never change.

