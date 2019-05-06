Amy Schumer Gives Birth To Her First Child, Pokes Fun At Meghan Markle

Amy Schumer has given birth to a baby boy. It is the first child for the comedian and her husband, chef Chris Fischer. The comedian said in an Instagram post that she gave birth to her baby Sunday night.
“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” she wrote, hilariously referencing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who welcomed their first child on Monday morning.
In October, she announced that she was expecting, just days after Kensington Palace said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also set to welcome their first child.
“Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he’s the father,” she told the Los Angeles Times at the time. “I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way.”
Throughout her pregnancy, Schumer often joked about the difficulties of being pregnant at the same time as her “nemesis,” the Duchess of Sussex.
“I’ll tell you who it’s not fun to be pregnant at the exact same time as ― Meghan Markle,” Schumer quipped in her new Netflix special, “Growing.”
“She’s out there in six-inch heels, adorable outfits and there’s been no bump. She, like, cups where the bump will be,” the comedian said.
“People see me, they’re like, ‘Oh, the last couple of weeks are the hardest, right? Are you crowning? I think I can see an ear,’” she added.
Schumer tied the knot with Fischer in a private, star-studded celebration in February 2018.