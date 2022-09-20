Amy Schumer Is Reviving 'Inside Amy Schumer' For New Season To Get 'Forever Cancelled'

Amy Schumer attends the premiere of Season 2 for "Only Murders in the Building." Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

In a bid to get herself “forever cancelled,” Amy Schumer is reviving her long-thought-dormant show “Inside Amy Schumer” for another season.

The Emmy- and Peabody-winning sketch series is coming to Paramount+ for a fifth season on Oct. 20, nearly six years after the show first went off the air.

The new season will consist of five episodes with two episodes available to stream the day the show premieres and three additional episodes dropping weekly.

“Hey yo!” Schumer wrote in a message to fans shared on Instagram. “I wanted to bring back ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ to burn any remaining bridges. ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ is returning for another season, and it’s better than ever. Well, not as good as Season 3, but close. We will be airing on the hottest piece of ass, Paramount+. So, sit down and open your pants (so you’re comfortable, not in a sexual way) because we’re not holding anything back.”

“You won’t want to miss the show that will finally get me cancelled,” she concluded the message, which she signed with “Amy (The Duchess of Long Island).”

And, of course, it wouldn’t be Schumer without at least one controversy-generating joke: “It’s what the Queen would have wanted.”

“Inside Amy Schumer,” which aired for four seasons on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2016, helped turn the stand-up comedian into a household name with sketches including a hilarious all-black-and-white “12 Angry Men” parody and “The Last Fuckable Day,” which featured Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Patricia Arquette.

In 2016, Schumer announced she was stepping away from the show but was still under contract at the time to produce more episodes for an already ordered fifth season.

The comedian went on to bring her talents around the world with multiple stand-up tours and specials and to the big screen with films like “Trainwreck” and “I Feel Pretty.” She’s also continued to work in television with the Hulu series “Life & Beth,” which was recently renewed for a second season, as well as the deeply personal HBO miniseries about her pregnancy, “Expecting Amy.”

She most recently co-hosted this year’s Academy Awards and appeared in multiple episodes for the latest season of “Only Murders in the Building.”