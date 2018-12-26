Amy Schumer didn’t have an ideal Christmas, to say the least.

The comedian, who is pregnant and suffers from a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum, shared a collection of videos and photos that showed her throwing up on the side of the road, laying on the floor with her three dogs and goofing around with her husband and sister on Christmas.

“And so this is Christmas,” Schumer jokingly captioned the Instagram post.

In the video of her throwing up, the comedian deadpans a “Merry Christmas” to the camera just after she finishes vomiting.

Both celebrities and fans offered the “I Feel Pretty” actress words of encouragement on her post.

“Next Christmas he/she will be puking on you!” actress Jenna Fischer said. “Except you’ll love it. There is so much vomit in your future!! Feel better xoxo.”

Schumer fan Lala also had a message to the star, writing, “I’m with you! Merry Christmas babe.”

Schumer has kept things real with fans since announcing her pregnancy with new husband Chris Fischer back in October.

The 37-year-old has been extremely open about suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration during pregnancy, and often posts pictures about how the condition has affected her.

“I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows,” Schumer wrote in one post, telling fans she had to cancel shows on her comedy tour. “Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit!”

She also poked fun about her condition in a photo where the comedian is hooked up to an IV drip.

“Am I glowing?” Schumer said, adding the hashtag #hyperemesisgravidarum.