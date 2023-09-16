Amy Schumer Defends Nicole Kidman Joke After Cyberbullying Accusations

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Amy Schumer has had enough of her critics after the backlash to a recent joke.

The comedian on Friday addressed controversy swirling around a social media post she made earlier in the week about Nicole Kidman at the U.S. Open. The “Trainwreck” star had jokingly suggested that the actor wasn’t human because of her effortless pose in an image from the event, only to delete Monday’s post hours later amid heavy criticism — but she is now doubling down.

“I hope everyone is okay and takes a deep breath including all of the think pieces written on this,” Schumer wrote in her new message. “You guys good? To all of the people who commented on me. I’m so sorry I’m not prettier. Please forgive me. I apologize. It wasn’t even a slow news day.”

She then pointed to what she sees as more important issues in the news lately, with apparent references to the increasing ties between Russian and North Korean leaders, as well as a prison sentence handed down to “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson after he was found guilty of raping two women.

“North Korea and Russia are getting too close for comfort. There are deadly storms sweeping our world and a man was convicted of rape,” she said. “But what got your goat was me saying that Nicole kidmans pose was not human like. Breathe y’all.”

The photo of Kidman had showed her staring intently as tennis stars Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka competed at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, with her hand under her chin.

“This how human sit,” Schumer wrote in a caption for the image.

Amy Schumer said that “as a mother, a woman and most importantly as someone who also likes hot goss," she is forgiving her critics. Scott Legato via Getty Images

Though it’s unclear if Kidman ever saw the post, many accused Schumer of cyberbullying the actor and defended Kidman as a “queen.”

“This post seems beneath you,” one social media user wrote.

Schumer, who has previously made headlines for jesting about racy or sensitive subjects, clarified that her caption wasn’t intended as a diss.

“Okay so the joke I was making was the way she was posed didn’t seem like how a human sits,” the comedian wrote on Friday. “I was not making fun of how she looks. Nicole Kidman is beautiful and one of the most incredible actors of all time.”

The comic said she would ultimately forgive her followers, even if they continue to chastise her.