Amy Schumer Fights Back Against Mom Shamers With Breast Pump Pic

Amy Schumer just experienced her very first encounter with mom shamers and dealt with it in the most loving way possible.

The comedian and new mom, who welcomed son Gene Attell Fischer with husband Chris Fischer two weeks ago, performed stand up for the first time since giving birth on Monday at the Comedy Cellar.

She posted a photo of her return to the stage, where a few commenters on social media expressed their disappointment that she headed back to work so quickly.

“And … here comes the mom shaming … ughhhhhhhhhhh,” writer and producer Molly McNearney wrote as the comments piled on. But in response, Schumer joked that she’s “always wanted to be mom shamed!!!!”

She later posted another picture of herself using a breast pump with a message to her critics.

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!” she wrote.

Schumer’s celebrity friends chimed in with supportive comments.

“Who the fudge would Shame a mom for doing what she does? And how the hell did you do it?” actress Selma Blair said, while model Tess Holliday added, “But if you were a new Dad it would be ok right?”

Filmmaker Judd Apatow simply wrote “Rock on!” while “Saturday Night Live” star Aidy Bryant joked “What’s the big deal? Just let me try some of the 🥛[milk].”

Throughout her pregnancy and first few weeks as a mom, Schumer has kept things real with her followers, sharing photos of herself using breast pumps or sitting on the toilet.

She also wrote a powerful message to her fellow mothers before Mother’s Day, calling her fellow women “fucking warriors.”

“Women are the shit. Men are cool and whatever but women are fucking warriors and capable of anything,” Schumer said, before writing about suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration.

“I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But fuck, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone,” she wrote.