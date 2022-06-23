Amy Schumer Reveals Why She Fired Penn Badgley's Wife As Her Doula

Amy Schumer told Penn Badgley on his podcast why things just didn't work out with his doula wife. Pacific Press via Getty Images

Amy Schumer wasn’t expecting to fire Penn Badgley’s wife, Domino Kirke, but she did — and she finally told Badgley why.

The “Expecting Amy” star told Badgley on his podcast “Podcrushed” on Wednesday that she canned Kirke as her doula because Kirke was just too damn wonderful.

In 2019, Schumer welcomed her son, Gene, with husband Chris Fischer after an extremely difficult pregnancy. Schumer explained on the podcast that Kirke helped her through her pregnancy and had planned to keep Kirke around postpartum but just couldn’t handle it.

“Domino is like a goddess. She’s an actual floating siren around the house,” Schumer told the “You” star. “She’s so like, just lovely, and when she touches you, you just kind of melt. And she was really a family member. And I just felt so vulnerable, I was like, ’I can’t have this Botticelli fucking goddess floating around my home when I am like, bleeding out.” Though the comedian knows it was a “pretty unfair” reason, she was recovering from a cesarean section, which took a toll on her.

Domino Kirke and her husband, Penn Badgley, in 2017. Kirke had helped comedian Amy Schumer through a difficult pregnancy. Sylvain Gaboury via Getty Images

“I just didn’t have the strength to allow myself the luxury of having her around our home,” she explained. “I was like, ‘I think you can’t come anymore.’”

The “Life & Beth” star was open about having hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes extreme nausea and vomiting, throughout her pregnancy. Schumer had to cancel the remainder of her comedy tour at the time when she was hospitalized for the condition.