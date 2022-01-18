Amy Schumer arrives at the premiere the film "I Feel Pretty" on April 17, 2018, in Westwood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Amy Schumer says she has her strength back.

The “I Feel Pretty” star opened up about her plastic surgery procedure in an Instagram post Monday, alongside two photos of the comedian on the beach.

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo).”

The comedian said she had “never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.” The actor also shouted out “@paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam.”

“Let’s go!” she added.

Many of the actor’s friends commented emojis in support of Schumer’s reveal, and Michelle Pfeiffer passed along her congratulations.

Though Schumer’s candidness is nothing new, her transparency surrounding plastic surgery is a departure from many in Hollywood.

In another recent Instagram post, which has since been deleted on Schumer’s personal page, the “Inside Amy Schumer” was also candid about getting fillers ― and then taking them right out again.

“I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full,” Schumer said back in December. “Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent.”

Dermatologist Dr. Jodi LoGerfo gave more insight into just how and why she dissolved Schumer’s fillers.

“Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important!” she wrote, adding that Schumer “came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it!”