Amy Schumer Apologizes, Deletes Photo After Holiday Joke Gone Wrong

The yoga instructor reposted a screen shot of Schumer’s post and said she “literally had to have someone explain this joke to me.”

“Still don’t get it 100%,” Baldwin said on an Instagram story, adding that she’ll still like the post and “comment some emojis.”

Baldwin then followed up on Tuesday by posting a nearly five-minute video taking aim at body-shamers who she said were trolling her on Schumer’s post.

“After many people reached out to me, I decided to respond to the whole photo with Edu being made into a joke thing,” she captioned the clip. “Love a good joke-don’t think this should have been such a big deal. I’m still 50/50 on whether I should respond, butas we see, I decided to. I’m an advocate for body positivity and inclusivity...which, let’s all remember, includes everyone.”

In the video, Baldwin said that the problem was that sometimes people “put down people’s shapes.”

“If you’re doing body inclusivity ― that’s body inclusivity for all,” she added. “There’s that whole thing of ‘oh moms don’t look like that.’ Some moms do. This mom does. And I am included in the inclusivity.”

“I do look a certain way. This is what I look like,” the wellness expert said later in the video, adding that she comes “from smaller people” and has “been a fitness person my entire life.”