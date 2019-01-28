Amy Schumer's 'Horrifying' Baby Shower Cake Even Has A Butthole

Amy Schumer's sister-in-law surprised her with a baby shower cake that has a butthole.

Amy Schumer’s baby shower cake is almost too perfect for the raunchy comedian.

Schumer, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer, thanked her sister-in-law on Instagram Monday for what she called the “horrifying” treat. Schumer shared photos of the cake from many, many angles.

“My sister in law. And I can’t stress that enough IN LAW. surprised me with a horrifying cake and i can’t thank her enough,” Schumer wrote.

“So I won’t thank her at all. @mofischhh something is truly wrong with you and i love you,” Schumer wrote, adding the hashtags #haunting and #butthole.

The “I Feel Pretty” star’s friends and fans were obsessed with the clever creation.

“This is incredible,” said Andy Cohen ― who had his own epic baby shower with all of the “Real Housewives” over the weekend. Kate Hudson and Natasha Lyonne reacted with emojis.

Julianne Moore called it “the best cake I’ve ever seen.” Jessica Seinfeld said the cake “looks moist and fluffy.” One person commented it was the “best use of a cabbage patch kid, ever!”

Fischer and Schumer announced in October that they were expecting their first child together. They married in a private, star-studded ceremony in Malibu, California, in February.

Cindy Ord via Getty Images Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the opening night of "Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State" on Jan. 22 in New York City.

Schumer has been very candid about her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration during pregnancy.

She first revealed the condition in November, after she landed in the hospital.

“Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit!” she said.

We can’t wait to see how she celebrates the next motherhood milestone.