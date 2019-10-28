Amy Schumer's Instagram Tribute To Husband Sums Up Love To A T

Amy Schumer gets it: The best romantic partner may drive you crazy, but there’s still no one you’d rather spend all day with.

Five months after giving birth to their son, the “I Feel Pretty” actor shared an Instagram post dedicated to her first love, husband Chris Fischer.

“Before we had our little babe it was just us,” she wrote alongside a photo with Fischer and their dog on Sunday night. “I love Chris so much. I hope whoever you are with is so kind to you and also drives you crazy but you love them so much and you want to hang out with them more than anyone. That’s what we got and I’m grateful for this guy everyday even though he loves taking different routes every time we go somewhere and I like going the way I know. It’s good.”

Ah, begrudgingly compromising on driving routes ― the cornerstone of any good relationship.

Schumer married Fischer, a chef and farmer, in a private, star-studded ceremony in Malibu, California, in February, just three months after the two were first photographed together. The 80-person guest list included Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Larry David.

Though it seemed like a whirlwind romance, Schumer told “The View” that their courtship was slightly less rushed than that.

“We have known each other for about a year now and we’ve been living together already for six months,” she said a few months after the ceremony. “So you know it’s not a long courtship but it’s not like we had a great weekend in Vegas and threw in the towel.”

“I’m 36. I love my family, my friends, my work. I was like, ‘I’ll die alone. I don’t care.’ I’m not going to settle. I don’t want to settle,” Schumer added. “I met the one.”

The pair welcomed their son, Gene Attell Fischer, in May. Since then, the always-candid comedian hasn’t been shy about sharing the ups and downs of life as a new mom.

Earlier this month, she discussed her mixed feelings about returning to work in an Instagram post.

“I’m feeling strong and good and like I’m still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I’m excited to reach,” she wrote. “It’s felt good to be back at work. I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old.”

Though there have been a “couple days I’ve cried” from missing the baby, ultimately Schumer said she was glad to be back in work mode.