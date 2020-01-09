Amy Schumer Reveals IVF Journey Has Her Feeling 'Run Down And Emotional'

Amy Schumer is getting candid about her fertility.

On Thursday, the actor and comedian shared on Instagram that she was “a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” and asked her followers to share advice and their own experiences.

“My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling,” she wrote. (Her phone number is indeed on her profile.)

The 38-year-old, who gave birth to her son Gene Attell Fischer in May, has previously been characteristically open about pregnancy, motherhood and breastfeeding.

She had a tough pregnancy, during which she suffered from an acute morning sickness condition called hyperemesis gravidarum, which caused her to cancel several shows.

On Thursday, she shared an image of bruising on her abdomen along with her request for guidance. Bruising is a common side effect of IVF treatment, which involves many, often painful, hormone injections which can create dramatic mood swings, problems with sleep, changes to appetite and other uncomfortable reactions.

Commenters on the post shared their personal stories and best wishes for the new mom.

“Hang in there mama! It’s a journey that will have you up and down - have ice cream ready for the downs and more ice cream ready for the ups...” one woman wrote. “It’s not an easy journey but every woman who has experienced it will be here to support you.”

“I went through ivf in 2015. 7 embryos but none made it to freezing stage.

I’m hoping for a better outcome for you! Hang in there, girl! It’s an emotional process. You got this!” another wrote.

Celebrities including Selena Gomez, Samantha Ronson, Tess Holliday and Mary McCartney also shared their love and support.

“I’m praying for you and chris. I’m sorry!” Gomez wrote.