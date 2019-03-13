Getting Dragged On The Internet Made Amy Schumer And Lena Dunham Closer

Amy Schumer counts many a famous friend in her inner circle ― Jennifer Lawrence gave a toast at her wedding, after all ― but there’s one person she’s grown closer to since experiencing some of the darker sides of fame.
In a New York Times profile published Wednesday ahead of her new Netflix stand-up special “Growing,” the comedian reveals she bonded with Lena Dunham as a fellow frequent target of internet vitriol.
The two actresses, who’ve been friends for years and even worked together on Dunham’s HBO comedy “Girls,” have leaned on each other over what Dunham called a “pretty specific experience.”
“Most people don’t know what it’s like to open social media in the morning and hear you are physically, socially and politically worthless,” she told The New York Times about getting dragged online.
But Dunham believes Schumer is better equipped to handle backlash, adding, “She’s titanium, and part of her skill is the ability to make it look easy.”
While the Not That Kind Of Girl author has infamously weathered a seemingly endless stream of controversy, the two stars were responsible for one debacle together thanks to a cringe-worthy 2016 interview for Dunham’s now-defunct newsletter Lenny Letter.
In an interview with Schumer, Dunham recounted her experience at the Met Gala with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who she claimed refused to speak to her throughout the evening. Her tone-deaf comments received swift criticism, with many online accusing her of sexualizing black men and perpetuating racial stereotypes.
Dunham eventually apologized. Schumer addressed the comments but mostly defended Dunham.
Schumer says that the backlash she’s faced since becoming a household name started to take its toll.
“I was kind of retreating a bit in general after years of getting beaten down, and [David] Chappelle was like: ’There’s a lot of love out there for you, Amy,” Schumer told the outlet. “I don’t know why, but I heard it.”
With her special dropping Mar. 19 on the streaming service and a role in the film adaptation of the Tony-winning play “The Humans,” Schumer says she’s “down to evolve,” but doesn’t want to get too hampered by the public’s perception of her.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen with my special — what’s the thing people will be furious about?” Schumer added. “It sucks to have everyone mad at me. But I’m not too careful.”