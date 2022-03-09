Amy Schumer Sheds Light On Her Reason For Getting Plastic Surgery

The actor has a packed schedule ahead. She is releasing her new series, “Life & Beth,” on March 18, and will be hosting the Academy Awards at the end of the month alongside co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

“I’m going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual],” Schumer told Extra earlier this week of her upcoming co-hosting duties. “Wanda, Regina are hilarious. And we’re having a blast preparing. And I mean, I don’t know, I don’t know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it’s not a good one … because it’ll burn all bridges. I’ll burn every bridge.”