Amy Schumer's Mom Saves All Of Her Daughter's Bad Press, Which Is Just Peak Mom

All press is good press, according to Amy Schumer’s mom.

The “I Feel Pretty” actor revealed on the latest episode of her podcast, “Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith,” that her mom, Sandra Schumer, has a penchant for saving any and all write-ups about her daughter. Whether it’s good or bad makes absolutely no difference.

“She cuts it all out,” Schumer said to her co-hosts on Tuesday.

“Amy’s mom makes scrapbooks of everything she’s done, including like negative press,” Rachel Feinstein quipped.

“Yeah, someone’s like writing that I’m fat. And she cuts it out and glues it in a book,” Schumer joked. “She was like, ‘Did you know they were calling you fat in Us Weekly?’ I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t know. Thank you, mom.’”

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Amy Schumer and her mother, Sandra Schumer, at the New York premiere of the 2017 film "Snatched."

While the Emmy-winner has an envy-inducing list of accomplishments ― including numerous stand-up specials, hit movies, a successful Comedy Central show, a book and much more ― nothing makes her mom more proud than when she’s featured in the local news outlet.

“My mom did, she wrote a list of like all my accomplishments. They were haunting, but she’s still like, there’s nothing that gets her more fired up than me being in Newsday, which is the Long Island newspaper. You know, she’s like, ‘You’re in Newsday, you know?’”

Peak parenting.

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images Schumer at the Africa Outreach Project fundraiser hosted by Charlize Theron last November in New York.

Schumer has spoken candidly about the ups and downs she’s faced in her relationship with her mom. The entertainer admitted that their relationship took another turn after the comedian welcomed gave birth to her son, Gene, last year.

“I’m just nicer to my mom,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight while at the Africa Outreach Project fundraiser in New York last year.

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, celebrated Gene’s first birthday on May 5. The new mom posted an aww-worthy photo on Instagram on his big day.