Amy Schumer's Mother's Day Post On The Toilet Is As Real As It Gets

New mom Amy Schumer made the most of her Mother’s Day post on Sunday.

The comedian posted a photo of herself sitting on the toilet in a hospital robe while hooked up to IVs, making a scrunched-up face at the camera while someone holds her baby boy, named Gene Attell Fischer.

“Milf alert 1 o’clock,” she captioned the picture, which earned scores of praise and comments from her celebrity friends.

“Happy Mother’s Day! This is it right here!!!” “Office” star Jenna Fischer commented, while Snooki of “Jersey Shore” wrote, “Lmao yassss show the real deal.”

Orlando Bloom added a few fire emojis, while Michelle Pfeiffer just said, “OMG.”

In continuing with Schumer’s trend of comparing herself to Meghan Markle, who also gave birth around the same time as the comedian, author Emily Oster wrote, “It’s so great you could get Megan Markle’s hair stylist to stop by! 😜Seriously thanks for keeping it real for all of us who have been there.”

Walter McBride via Getty Images Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on June 10, 2018, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

On Saturday, the “Inside Amy Schumer” star wrote a more serious post, praising women as “fucking warriors” and opening up about her own, tough pregnancy.

“Women are the shit. Men are cool and whatever but women are fucking warriors and capable of anything,” Schumer said, before writing about suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration.

“I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But fuck, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone,” she wrote.

Stay tuned for more mom realness.