Fans Criticize Amy Schumer For Cyberbullying Nicole Kidman's Appearance

Amy Schumer is walking back an ill-received joke that she made online about Nicole Kidman after social media users accused her of cyberbullying the Oscar winner.

On Monday, the comedian shared a photo of Kidman at the U.S. Open and mocked her appearance in an Instagram post, much to the disappointment of her fans, Page Six reports. The post garnered so much negative attention that Schumer deleted it just hours later.

In the photo, Kidman, 56, appeared to stare intensely at the women’s singles final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Saturday.

The “Big Little Lies” actor sported a pink dress and wore her hair in a side ponytail in the snapshot, which showed her holding her hand under her chin.

Schumer, 42, who also attended the match alongside her husband, Chris Fischer, captioned the post, “This how human sit,” seemingly implying the Australian actor looked robotic.

Social media users scolded Schumer in unison and jumped to Kidman’s defense in the comments section.

not amy schumer making fun of queen nicole & deleting. as a practical magic disciple i cannot abide pic.twitter.com/fOMaEQuTk9 — lasagna witch (@maggotina__) September 11, 2023

“Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now,” someone asked under her since-deleted post.

Another wrote, “This post seems beneath you. What point are you trying to make here?”

“Bringing others down is always a sign of our own internal insecurities anyway, so the critics here should hold a mirror,” commented another user.

Reps for Schumer nor Kidman immediately responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Schumer swiftly deleted the initial post, and followed it up with an apology that took a jab at actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ ongoing backlash over their controversial support for their former “That ’70s Show” co-star Danny Masterson.

“I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien,” Schumer wrote in an Instagram post that has also since been deleted. “I will be asking the cast of That ’70s Show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness #takingtimetoheal.”

Schumer’s sarcastic response comes just two days after Kutcher and Kunis addressed fans’ scrutiny for writing support letters for Masterson ahead of his sentencing for the rape of two women.

In the pair’s letters, obtained by reporter Meghann Cuniff, Kutcher insisted that Masterson isn’t an “ongoing harm to society” and described him as a “role model.” Kunis’ letter praised him as an “outstanding role model and friend.”