Amy Schumer Perfectly Describes Parenting In A Nutshell

Amy Schumer knows parenting can be a mixed bag of emotions.

The “I Feel Pretty” star posted about some of those feelings on Instagram Sunday, alongside a photo with her son, Gene, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer.

“Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to,” Schumer wrote.

“Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared,” she added, before signing off with “Send help!!!”

Her post resonated with fellow parents, who echoed Schumer’s thoughts in the comments.

“It’s the best and the hardest job. Sounds like you’re doing it right!” actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley wrote, while fellow actor America Ferrera added an “Amen.”

“Perfectly said and helpful to hear,” “Broad City” star Ilana Glazer said, as Tan France of “Queer Eye” wrote, “Yep, that’s exactly how it is and feels. It’s beautiful and terrifying.”

Schumer and Fischer welcomed Gene, who is now 2 1/2, in May 2019. The new parents named their son Gene Attell Fischer after Schumer’s friend, comedian Dave Attell. They quickly changed their son’s middle name after realizing Gene Attell Fischer accidentally sounded like “genital fissure.”

At the time of Gene’s birth, some media outlets thought his name was a prank. Schumer later told Howard Stern about the moment she first realized her mistake.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards in 2018 in New York City. Walter McBride via Getty Images

“You’re like the new parents, just kind of tired and in ecstasy. And then ― I don’t know if some troll on the internet or somebody ― and I read it, and I was like, ‘Oh my god,’” she said on Stern’s Sirius XM show in April 2020.

“Me ― who’s like, a filthy person ― it never dawned on me,” she added. “All the blood rushed to my head and I was like ‘Chris!’”