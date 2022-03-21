Amy Schumer Shares The Parenting Advice She Gives To Friends

Amy Schumer attends Hulu's "Life & Beth" New York premiere on March 16 in New York City. Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Amy Schumer understands that parenting isn’t about being perfect.

The “Life & Beth” creator and star told People magazine last week all about the parenting advice she’s shared with her friends and fellow celebrities Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Cera.

“It’s just about failing,” the comedian said. “It’s like stand-up. You mess up so bad.”

“It couldn’t go much worse than what we named our son initially,” Schumer said, harkening back to when she accidentally named her son Gene Attell Fischer (which sounds like “genital fissure” when said aloud).

“But they’re doing great,” Schumer added of friends Cera and Lawrence. “They really are both just such clear, natural parents.”

Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, welcomed their first child in 2019, which she documented in the eye-opening HBO miniseries about her pregnancy, “Expecting Amy.”

Lawrence reportedly gave birth to her first child in February 2022, while Schumer accidentally spilled the beans earlier this month that Cera had also recently welcomed a child.

Fischer and Schumer attend the David Byrne's "American Utopia" Reopening Night at St. James Theatre on Oct. 17, 2021 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

“Michael has a baby, too. Is that public knowledge?” Schumer asked rhetorically during a joint interview with Cera for Entertainment Tonight. “I just outed him, I just outed his baby.”

“We’re right at the beginning of it,” Cera said. “We’re doing the very basics right now.”

Schumer has opened up about being a parent many times before, sharing both the highs and lows with her captive audience.

“Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to,” the “I Feel Pretty” star said in a candid Instagram post in February.